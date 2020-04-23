Jason Kurtz Named Showrunner of Drew Barrymore’s Daytime Talk Show

Talk show veteran Jason Kurtz has been named executive producer and showrunner of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the syndicated daytime series coming from CBS Television Distribution in the fall.

Kurtz will take the reins of the celebrity and lifestyle series fronted the actor and entrepreneur who grew up in the public eye from her breakthrough role at the age of 7 in 1982’s “ET the Extra-Terrestrial.” At present, CBS Television Distribution is planning to move ahead with the show’s launch on schedule even if production has to be done on a remote basis.

Kurtz has a long list of talk show credits. He most recently was an executive producer and showrunner of Harry Connick Jr.’s NBCUniversal talk show “Harry.” Previous credits include “Steve Harvey,” “The Nate Berkus Show,” “The Queen Latifah Show” and “The Bonnie Hunt Show.” He began his career as a talent assistant on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.”

“We are thrilled to have Jason on board ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ ” said Elaine Bauer Brooks, executive VP of development for CTD. “He not only has an enormous amount of daytime experience, but Jason is an incredibly creative producer, who immediately connected with the unique spirit of this show.”

Barrymore has promised to front a show that mixes traditional talk and variety elements with lifestyle, parenting and self-help segments. Barrymore steers a growing line of consumer products under her Flower brand, encompassing products ranging from beauty to home furnishings.

“From my first meeting with Drew, I totally understood her vision and immediately saw the successful path ahead,” Kurtz said. “Drew’s talent, perspective, and passion will make this show a destination for daytime viewers.”

Drew Barrymore, Chris Miller, Ember Truesdell are executive producers alongside Kurtz.