Jason Katims Autism Spectrum Dramedy Lands Amazon Series Order

Amazon has given out a series order to Jason Katims’ adaptation of the Israeli series “On the Spectrum.”

The untitled series is described as a comedic drama about three 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, striving for the same things that we all desire: To get a job, keep a job, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien, and Albert Rutecki, who each identify as living on the autism spectrum, Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang, and Joe Mantegna star in the series.

“Having a 23-year-old son on the spectrum, it is deeply personal for me to get to tell this unique story of what it’s like to come of age as someone with autism,” said Katims. “I’m grateful to Jen Salke, Vernon Sanders and the entire Amazon team, along with my friends at Universal Television, who share my passion for this project, and who are incredibly supportive creative partners.”

Katims will write and executive produce the series, which was ordered to pilot at Amazon last year. Jeni Mulein and Danna Stern will also executive produce. Amazon Studios and Universal Television will produce. The project was set up when Katims was still under an overall deal at UTV, with the “Parenthood” creator having signed an overall deal at Apple in January 2019.

In addition to “Parenthood,” Katims has previously created shows like “Roswell,” “About a Boy,” and “Rise.” His writing and producing credits also include hit shows like “Friday Night Lights,” “Boston Public,” and “The Path.” His film credits include “The Vow,” starring Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum, and “The Pallbearer,” starring David Schwimmer and Gwyneth Paltrow. He began his writing career as a playwright. His plays include “The Man Who Couldn’t Dance” and “Who Made Robert De Niro King of America.”

He is repped by CAA and Schreck Rose.

“Jason Katims is exceptional at creating beautiful and relatable stories about deeply authentic characters, and this new series continues in that tradition,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “This series is honest, touching and incredibly entertaining, with casting that delivers a unique and genuine perspective on universal themes that we know our global Amazon Prime Video customers will love.”