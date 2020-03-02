×

Jason Isaacs Joins Sophia Bush in CBS Drama Pilot ‘Good Sam’

Jason Isaacs has been tapped for a lead role in the CBS medical drama pilot “Good Sam,” Variety has confirmed.

He joins previously announced series lead Sophia Bush. In the show, talented yet stifled heart surgeon Sam (Bush) embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss (Isaacs) falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father.

Isaacs’ character is named Dr. Paul “Griff” Griffith. He is described as being notoriously hard on his residents, none more than his equally gifted daughter, Sam. But when he suddenly awakens from a months-long coma, he learns that Sam has become the new Chief of Surgery. The only way to resume his job is as her subordinate, an arrangement which, for him, proves harder than heart surgery.

The role brings Isaacs back into the CBS fold, as he previously starred in the first season of the CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Discovery.” His other recent TV roles include “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” and “The OA,” both of which aired on Netflix. On the film side, Isaacs is known for his appearances in the “Harry Potter” franchise, as well as features such as “The Death of Stalin,” “Hotel Mumbai,” “The Green Zone,” and “Black Hawk Down.”

He is repped by Gersh, Silver Lining Entertainment, and Independent Talent in London.

“Good Sam” is written and executive produced by Katie Wech, with Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein also executive producing under their Sutton St. Productions Banner. CBS Television Studios, where Sutton St. is under an overall deal, will produce. Snyder Urman and Wech previously worked together on “Jane the Virgin.”

Deadline first reported Isaacs’ casting.

