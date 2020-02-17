Jason Davis, Voice Actor on Disney Channel’s ‘Recess,’ Dies at 35

Jason Davis, a voice actor on the Disney Channel show “Recess,” died in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was 35.

“I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles. Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss,” his mother, Nancy Davis, said in a statement to Variety.

Davis appeared in a few movies as a kid, including “Rush Hour,” “Beverly Hills Ninja” and “Mafia!” He voiced the character Mikey Blumberg on Disney Channel’s animated series “Recess” through its six seasons on air from 1997-2001. He also lent his voice to the character in several spinoff movies.

Before his death, he had been working on a TV show called “The Two Jasons.”

Davis was the co-founder of Cure Addiction Now and for the past one-and-a-half years, he dedicated himself to the organization, which helps fund research for people suffering from substance abuse.

Davis is one of five children and a grandson to Barbara and Marvin Davis, a former industrialist and owner of 20th Century Fox.