Jas Waters, ‘This Is Us’ Writer, Dies at 39

Jas Waters, a TV writer who worked on the NBC series “This Is Us,” has died. She was 39.

The news was confirmed by the “This Is Us” writers in a statement shared to their official Twitter account on Wednesday.

“The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing,” read the statement. “In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP.”

Waters, who has writing credits on 18 episodes of “This Is Us” according to IMDb, also worked on Comedy Central’s “Hood Adjacent With James Davis,” VH1’s “The Breaks” and Showtime’s “Kidding.” She also worked on “Hardball,” “Save The Last Dance,” MTV’s “Real World,” “Barbershop,” “Barbershop 2: Back in Business,” NBC’s “ER” and Taraji P. Henson’s “What Men Want.” She had her own column in VIBE magazine in 2012 before she began working as a screenwriter.

“This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter to remember the “brilliant” storyteller. “Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell,” wrote Fogelman. “She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones.”