‘The 100’ Star Lindsey Morgan Joins Jared Padalecki in CW’s ‘Walker’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Another CW star is signing on for the network’s upcoming “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot. Variety has learned exclusively that “The 100’s” Lindsey Morgan has signed on for a lead role in “Walker,” which has received a series order at the broadcaster for the 2020-2021 season.

Morgan joins previously announced series lead Jared Padalecki, best known for his role on The CW’s long-running drama “Supernatural.” The casting keeps both Morgan and Padalecki in business with The CW, as both “Supernatural” and “The 100” are set to end during their current seasons on the network.

Padalecki stars as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (Morgan) — one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history — while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Morgan will play Micki, Walker’s new partner who was born and raised in San Antonio. Described as focused and perceptive, her family has been in Texas since before it was Texas. She’s been in the Army and on the police force and knows first-hand what it’s like to be singled out and discriminated against because of her gender.

Morgan has played the character Raven Reyes on “The 100” since the show began. It was announced in August that the show would end with Season 7, which will debut at midseason. She also previously starred on “General Hospital.” Her other TV credits include “The Night Shift,” “Destroy the Alpha Gammas,” and “How I Met Your Mother.” On the feature side, she has appeared in “Summertime,” “Inside Game,” and the upcoming “Skylin3s.”

She is repped by CAA and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Anna Fricke is attached to write and executive produce “Walker.” Padalecki will also executive produce along with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Television Studios will produce.

“Walker” is one of two shows that The CW has ordered straight-to-series for next season. The network is also currently prepping “Superman & Lois,” with Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch attached to play the legendary super couple. It was also recently announced that Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin would star as the Superman and Lois’ children, Jonathan and Jordan.