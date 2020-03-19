Japan’s Toei Launches YouTube Channel For Classic Tokusatsu Shows

Japanese company Toei is launching a designated YouTube channel to give fans access to classic Tokusatsu genre shows from the 1960s to the 1990s, it announced Wednesday.

The channel, “Toei Tokusatsu World Official” will begin uploads on Monday, April 6, with daily updates available worldwide outside of Japan.

The shows include titles such as “National Kid,” “Captain Ultra,” “Yokai Begeicho” from the 1960s, the Super Sentai Series’ “Gorenger,” “Jakq,” “Message From Space” from the 1970s, the Metal Hero Series’ “Space Cop Gavan” from the 1980s, “Poitrine” and “Chanzerion” from the 1990s, and robot anime such as 1977’s “Voltes V.”

Initial content for the launch will include the two episodes of all 70 of its shows from that period, with English subtitles. Subsequent episodes will be available at first only in Japanese.

The Japanese word Tokusatsu literally translates to “special effects.” As a Japanese genre, it refers to a style of live action content that makes heavy use of miniatures, costumes and effects, with many common techniques like suitmation — having an actor play a giant monster by wearing a costumed suit — first developed and deployed in films like 1954’s “Godzilla.”

Examples of the genre include the 1992 series “Zyuranger,” which was later remade in the U.S. into “Power Rangers.”

Tokyo-based Toei is one of Japan’s big four film studios, operating dozens of movie theaters in Japan and owning a controlling stake in Toei Animation, the animation studio behind classic series such as “Sailor Moon,” “Dragon Ball,” and “Digimon,” among numerous others.