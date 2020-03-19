×

Japan’s Toei Launches YouTube Channel For Classic Tokusatsu Shows

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Akumaizer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Toei

Japanese company Toei is launching a designated YouTube channel to give fans access to classic Tokusatsu genre shows from the 1960s to the 1990s, it announced Wednesday.

The channel, “Toei Tokusatsu World Official” will begin uploads on Monday, April 6, with daily updates available worldwide outside of Japan.

The shows include titles such as “National Kid,” “Captain Ultra,” “Yokai Begeicho” from the 1960s, the Super Sentai Series’ “Gorenger,” “Jakq,” “Message From Space” from the 1970s, the Metal Hero Series’ “Space Cop Gavan” from the 1980s, “Poitrine” and “Chanzerion” from the 1990s, and robot anime such as 1977’s “Voltes V.”

Initial content for the launch will include the two episodes of all 70 of its shows from that period, with English subtitles. Subsequent episodes will be available at first only in Japanese.

The Japanese word Tokusatsu literally translates to “special effects.” As a Japanese genre, it refers to a style of live action content that makes heavy use of miniatures, costumes and effects, with many common techniques like suitmation — having an actor play a giant monster by wearing a costumed suit —  first developed and deployed in films like 1954’s “Godzilla.”

Examples of the genre include the 1992 series “Zyuranger,” which was later remade in the U.S. into “Power Rangers.”

Tokyo-based Toei is one of Japan’s big four film studios, operating dozens of movie theaters in Japan and owning a controlling stake in Toei Animation, the animation studio behind classic series such as “Sailor Moon,” “Dragon Ball,” and “Digimon,” among numerous others.

More TV

  • Akumaizer

    Japan's Toei Launches YouTube Channel For Classic Tokusatsu Shows

    Japanese company Toei is launching a designated YouTube channel to give fans access to classic Tokusatsu genre shows from the 1960s to the 1990s, it announced Wednesday. The channel, “Toei Tokusatsu World Official” will begin uploads on Monday, April 6, with daily updates available worldwide outside of Japan. The shows include titles such as “National [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    About 120,000 Entertainment Industry Crew Jobs Lost Due to Coronavirus

    An estimated 120,000 below-the-line entertainment industry jobs have been lost due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. That number represents about 80% of the 150,000 members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, according to the IATSE. Leaders of the International Cinematographers Guild, which has about 9,000 members and operates as IATSE Local [...]

  • Bella Thorne'Joker' premiere, 76th Venice Film

    Bella Thorne Seals Deal at Fox to Develop Teen-Based Scripted and Reality Fare

    Fox has sealed a deal with actress and writer Bella Thorne (“The Duff”) to develop scripted and unscripted projects for the network. Deal comes following Thorne’s appearance on Season 3 of “The Masked Singer,” in which she performed in costume as the Swan. “If I was able to tell my 8-year-old self that you’re going [...]

  • Conan O'Brien Korea

    Conan O'Brien Will Return to Doing Full Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

    Conan O’Brien isn’t going to let the spread of coronavirus keep late-night TV off the air. Every major late-night program has ceased production, no matter whether it’s Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon in New York or Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden around Los Angeles, all due to concerns about bringing live audiences and production crews [...]

  • A sign in the door way

    Endeavor, Live Nation and Sinclair Face Debt Pressure From Coronavirus Shutdowns

    Endeavor, Live Nation Entertainment and Sinclair Broadcast Group are among the prominent industry firms facing new financial pressure because of their high debt loads and vulnerability from the widespread shutdown of sports leagues, concerts and other live events. The timing of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s $9.6 billion acquisition of 21 regional sports networks from Disney could [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad