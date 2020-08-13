Janet Mock Honored By AAFCA as Breakout Creative (EXCLUSIVE)

Janet Mock, the writer, director and producer of “Pose,” will receive the African American Film Critics Association Adcolor Breakout Creative of the Year Award. She will be honored during the AAFCA TV Honors virtual awards show on Aug. 22.

Mock became one of the best-known advocates for transgender women of color, through her 2014 memoir “Redefining Realness: My Path to Womanhood, Identity, Love & So Much More.” She extended her influence on screen through the FX series “Pose,” in which she expanded the platform for transgender voices, as well as LGBTQ voices of color overall. For her work in Netflix’s limited series “Hollywood,” Mock who served as executive producer and director, played an integral role in challenging audiences to reimagine how rich the industry could be by welcoming more voices like hers.

“Janet Mock is one of the most singular talents in recent memory,” said Adcolor founder and president Tiffany R. Warren. “Her authenticity, transparency and leadership in bringing to light the voices of marginalized communities at the core of culture has created an undeniable blueprint for generations to follow. As she’s risen up in the industry, Janet has broken so many barriers and she continually reaches back to pull up others with her.”

AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson added: “Janet Mock is like a Phoenix rising, overcoming the obstacles that society imposes on race and sexual identity to fulfill her creative vision — author, writer, producer, she’s an example to us all.”

The AAFCA Adcolor Breakout Creative of the Year Award honors an artist of color whose career in its early stages demonstrates a commitment to uplifting diverse and inclusive stories across multiple platforms. The AAFCA and Adcolor have come together to celebrate diversity and inclusion across creative industries.

More information on the AAFCA TV Honors can be found here.