‘The Act’ Creator Developing Jan Broberg Kidnap Series at UCP

Nick Antosca, who co-created Hulu’s “The Act,” is delving into another crazy real-life story.

The “Channel Zero” producer is teaming up with UCP to develop a limited series about Jan Broberg and her multiple kidnappings. UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, nabbed the rights to Broberg’s stranger-than-fiction story series in what sources describe as a competitive bidding situation.

Broberg’s story was the subject of a Netflix documentary called “Abducted in Plain Sight.” Both Broberg and her mother Mary Ann are on board with this new project as producers.

The untitled Broberg series will follow the bizarre true story of how Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.” The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them.

Antosca, who has an overall deal with UCP which also produced “The Act,” will write and executive produce the project under his Eat the Cat production banner. Alex Hedlund of Eat the Cat will co-executive produce, while Skye Borgman of Top Knot Films will serve as a consulting producer.

Antosca also created the “Channel Zero” anthology series for Syfy, which is currently streaming on Shudder. His upcoming credits include the “Chucky” series in the works at Syfy, which he will produce with original franchise creator Don Mancini and producer David Kirschner.

Antosca is currently serving as co-showrunner on “Brand New Cherry Flavor” with Lenore Zion for Netflix. Based on the cult horror novel by Todd Grimson, “Brand New Cherry Flavor” is the story of Lisa Nova (Rosa Salazar), an aspiring film director in the sun-drenched but seamy world of 1990 Los Angeles who embarks on a mind-altering journey of supernatural revenge.

Antosca is represented by Ginsburg Daniels LLP. He is joined on the list of creatives with deals at UCP by Sam Esmail, Patrick Macmanus, Gina Fattore, Sera Gamble, and David Wiener.