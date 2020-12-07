Jamila Hunter Upped to Freeform Head of Original Programming, Jihan Robinson Joins From Quibi

Freeform has promoted Jamila Hunter to executive vice president of original programming and development, where she will oversee all scripted and unscripted development and current originals for the Disney-owned youth cabler. The network has also named Jihan Robinson vice president of alternative programming, where she will oversee nonfiction and alternative content, reporting to Hunter.

“Jamila is a beloved and experienced executive with impeccable taste and relationships. It’s a coup for us to have her at Freeform, where she regularly demonstrates strong leadership and a genuine enthusiasm for our brand,” said Freeform president Tara Duncan. “As we venture into non-fiction, it was crucial to find an executive with a finger on the pulse of what’s relevant. Jihan is a hip and seasoned executive who brings pedigree and a fresh perspective to the network. I am excited to have these two powerhouses leading the team.”

Most recently, Hunter was senior VP of current and alternative programming at Freeform, overseeing scripted series such as “Grown-ish, “Good Trouble,” “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay,” and shepherded limited series “Love in the Time of Corona” and “Kal Penn Approves This Message.” She was previously president of Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society, and prior to that served as senior VP of ABC Comedy, where she launched “The Connors” and “Splitting Up Together.”

“Working with the team and creators at Freeform has truly been the highlight of this challenging year for me,” said Hunter. “I am beyond excited to continue collaborating with this group as we strive to tell authentic stories that reflect the lives of our unique audience.”

Robinson is joining Freeform from Quibi, where she was head of documentaries, overseeing strategy, development and production of all documentary programming, including short-form series and short films at the short-form streaming platform. Prior to Quibi, she served as VP of nonfiction programming at Topic Studios, heading up financing, development and production for nonfiction feature films, long-form and short-form series. Robinson exec produced “Pahokee”, “Black 14,” “Wrinkles the Clown,” and “Love Fraud.” She also managed original documentary programming at Netflix and previously held roles at Pivot and HBO Documentary Films.

“Freeform has a distinct way of telling bold and inclusive stories. I’ve built my career around championing new voices, and I look forward to building out a non-fiction slate that will do just that. And getting to do it alongside Tara and Jamila, that is just icing on the cake.”