Jamie Foxx to Star in Netflix Multi-Cam Comedy Series Inspired by Relationship With His Daughter

Netflix has ordered a comedy series starring Jamie Foxx titled “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” Variety has learned.

The multi-camera series is inspired by Foxx’s relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx. The series will also star David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, and Jonathan Kite. Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez will appear in recurring roles.

Bentley Kyle Evans serves as showrunner and executive producer. Foxx will executive produce in addition to starring, with Corinne and Alex Avant producing. Ken Whittingham will direct all episodes.

This is not the first time Foxx and his daughter have collaborated on a TV project. She currently appears with her father on the Fox competition series “Beat Shazam,” which Foxx hosts and on which Corinne serves as DJ.

The show marks a return of sorts for Foxx, who got his start in television on multi-cam comedies like “Roc” and “In Living Color.” He also previously starred in “The Jamie Foxx Show” at The WB, which he co-created with Evans.

This will be his first TV starring role since “The Jamie Foxx Show,” having focused on film roles for nearly two decades now. Foxx won the Academy Award for best actor for playing Ray Charles in the biopic “Ray.” He was nominated for best supporting actor that same year for his role in “Collateral.” His other film roles include “Jarhead,” “Django Unchained,” “Dreamgirls,” “Law Abiding Citizen,” and “Baby Driver.”

In addition to co-creating “The Jamie Foxx Show,” Evans’ past credits include shows like “Martin,” “The Orlando Jones Show,” “Meet the Browns,” “Family Time,” and “Love That Girl!”

Netflix has had few multi-cams on its slate over the years, with the streamer sticking primarily to single-camera comedies. Other Netflix multi-cams have included “The Ranch,” “Disjointed,” “One Day at a Time,” “No Good Nick,” “All About the Washingtons,” “Mr. Iglesias,” and “Alexa & Katie.”