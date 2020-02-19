James Wolk to Star in NBC Drama Pilot ‘Ordinary Joe’

James Wolk has been cast in the lead role of the NBC drama pilot “Ordinary Joe,” Variety has learned.

The project explores the three parallel lives of Joe Kimbrough (Wolk) after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

Wolk recently appeared in a recurring role in the critically-acclaimed HBO series “Watchmen.” He previously starred in Season 1 of the CBS All Access series “Tell Me a Story” and played the lead role in the CBS drama “Zoo.” His other TV credits include “Harley Quinn,” “Goliath,” “Mad Men,” “Billions,” and “Shameless.”

He is repped by ICM and Greenlight Management and Production.

Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner are writing and executive producing “Ordinary Joe.” The pair previously collaborated as executive producers on the Fox drama “House,” as well as shows like NBC’s “Rise” and the Fox comedy “Glee.” Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, and Rafi Crohn of 6th & Idaho will also executive produce along with Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

“Ordinary Joe” is one of 15 projects NBC has commissioned for the 2020-2021 season. The broadcaster has ordered eleven other pilots and has given out two series orders to date. Both of the series orders are comedies — “Young Rock,” about the early life of Dwayne Johnson, and an LA mayor series starring Ted Danson from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Kenan Thompson’s “The Kenan Show” has also been rolled to next season after it was originally slated to debut this season.