×

James Wolk to Star in NBC Drama Pilot ‘Ordinary Joe’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Wolk
CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

James Wolk has been cast in the lead role of the NBC drama pilot “Ordinary Joe,” Variety has learned.

The project explores the three parallel lives of Joe Kimbrough (Wolk) after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

Wolk recently appeared in a recurring role in the critically-acclaimed HBO series “Watchmen.” He previously starred in Season 1 of the CBS All Access series “Tell Me a Story” and played the lead role in the CBS drama “Zoo.” His other TV credits include “Harley Quinn,” “Goliath,” “Mad Men,” “Billions,” and “Shameless.”

He is repped by ICM and Greenlight Management and Production.

Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner are writing and executive producing “Ordinary Joe.” The pair previously collaborated as executive producers on the Fox drama “House,” as well as shows like NBC’s “Rise” and the Fox comedy “Glee.” Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, and Rafi Crohn of 6th & Idaho will also executive produce along with Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

“Ordinary Joe” is one of 15 projects NBC has commissioned for the 2020-2021 season. The broadcaster has ordered eleven other pilots and has given out two series orders to date. Both of the series orders are comedies — “Young Rock,” about the early life of Dwayne Johnson, and an LA mayor series starring Ted Danson from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Kenan Thompson’s “The Kenan Show” has also been rolled to next season after it was originally slated to debut this season.

More TV

  • James Wolk

    James Wolk to Star in NBC Drama Pilot 'Ordinary Joe'

    James Wolk has been cast in the lead role of the NBC drama pilot “Ordinary Joe,” Variety has learned. The project explores the three parallel lives of Joe Kimbrough (Wolk) after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your [...]

  • HBO Max Orders Comedy Pilot 'Minx'

    HBO Max Orders Erotic Magazine Comedy Pilot From Ellen Rapoport, Paul Feig

    HBO Max has given out a pilot order to the comedy “Minx,” Variety has learned. The half-hour project is set in 1970s Los Angeles, in which an earnest young feminist joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women. Ellen Rapoport is attached to write and executive produce. Paul Feig and [...]

  • Keegan Allen Walker CW

    Keegan Allen Boards 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Reboot at CW (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Pretty Little Liars” alum Keegan Allen has joined the cast of “Walker,” The CW’s upcoming reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” Variety has learned exclusively. He joins previously announced stars Jared Padalecki and Lindsey Morgan. Padalecki stars as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin [...]

  • Bethenny Frankel arrives at the 71st

    Bethenny Frankel Sets Business Competition Series at HBO Max

    Bethenny Frankel is coming to HBO Max with an unscripted competition series. The “Real Housewives of New York” alum has scored an eight-episode order at the nascent streamer for “The Big Shot With Bethenny.” In the half-hour series, aspiring moguls will compete for a chance to win a spot on the executive team of Frankel’s [...]

  • Patina Miller

    'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Casts Patina Miller

    Patina Miller has been cast in a leading role in the upcoming “Power” prequel “Raising Kanan.” Officially titled “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” the series is a prequel set in the ‘90s during the early years of “Power” character Kanan Stark. Miller will star as Raquel “Raq” Thomas, Kanan’s mother. The character is described as [...]

  • Sundance Now Picks Up U.S. Rights

    Sundance Now Picks Up U.S. Rights to 'The Secrets She Keeps'

    AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now has picked up U.S. rights to the literary adaptation “The Secrets She Keeps.” Based on a novel by Michael Robotham, the noirish drama builds on a chance encounter between two pregnant women in a supermarket just outside of Sydney. While Meghan (Jessica de Gouw, “The Crown”) is an upwardly [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad