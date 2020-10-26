James Wan to Produce Netflix Horror Series ‘Archive 81,’ Starring Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi

James Wan has found his latest horror project.

The “Saw” and “Insidious” creator is set to executive produce “Archive 81,” a supernatural horror series which has received an eight-episode order at Netflix.

Loosely inspired by the found footage horror podcast of the same name, “Archive 81” hails from writer, showrunner and executive producer Rebecca Sonnenshine (“The Boys,” “The Vampire Diaries”). The series will star Mamoudou Athie, who is among the cast for “Jurassic World: Dominion,” and “Altered Carbon” alumna Dina Shihabi.

Here’s the logline for the new Netflix show: When archivist Dan Turner (Athie) takes a mysterious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994, he finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras (Shihabi) and her investigation into a dangerous cult. As Dan is drawn into Melody’s story, he becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

“Stranger Things” and “Limetown” helmer Rebecca Thomas is on board to direct half the season of “Archive 81,” including the premiere. She will also executive produce alongside Wan and Michael Clear via their Atomic Monster banner. Paul Harris Boardman developed the original script and is on board as an EP. Rob Hackett is a co-executive producer.

“With ‘Archive 81,’ we’re hoping to give the supernatural horror genre a new twist – while keeping a dark, deeply emotional romance as its core,” said Sonnenshine in a statement. “Alongside the talented Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi, and visionary partners Atomic Monster and Rebecca Thomas, I’m excited to take Netflix viewers on a terrifying and visually thrilling adventure.”

The original “Archive 81” podcast was created by Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell, who serve as co-producers on the Netflix series. Boardman is represented by Paradigm, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jackoway Austen.