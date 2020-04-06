James Taylor to Join ‘The Voice’ as Mega Mentor

Veteran tunesmith James Taylor is joining “The Voice” in the role of Mega Mentor for the NBC talent competition series.

Taylor will begin his role on the April 13 edition of the series that will feature the four contenders that survive the Battle Rounds as the prepare for the Knockout Rounds. In a twist to the format. each of the four contenders will receive preparation and coaching from their individual coaches and from Taylor.

“Voice’s” current lineup of judges — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton — announced Taylor’s arrival in a one-minute promo that featured the coaches whispering the identity of the mega mentor to one another. At the end Shelton quizzically asks “Elizabeth Taylor?” before Legend corrects him.

Taylor has been a force in the music industry for nearly a half-century. The multi-Grammy Award winner has sold more than 100 million albums during the course of his long career. He most recently released an album of pop standards, “American Standard,” and he just released a memoir via Audible, “Break Shot: My First 21 Years.”

Taylor is a member of the Rock ‘n’ Roll and Songwriters hall of fames. He earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015 and was feted with a Kennedy Center Honors kudo in 2016.

“The Voice” produced by MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios. The series, now in its 18th cycle on NBC, was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.