James Murdoch Steps Down from News Corp Board Over ‘Disagreements’ Over Editorial Content

James Murdoch, former chief executive of 21st Century Fox and son of Rupert Murdoch, has resigned from the News Corp. board of directors over “disagreements over certain editorial content” published by the company’s news outlets, per an investor filing.

His brief letter reads as follows;

Ladies and Gentlemen:

I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the Board of Directors of News Corporation (the “Company”), effective as of the date hereof.

My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.

Sincerely,

James R. Murdoch

News Corp’s brands include the Dow Jones, which includes the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s and MarketWatch, the New York Post, Storyful and Australian publications the Australian, the Daily Telegraph, the Sunday Telegraph, and others.

His father, the elder Murdoch, has been executive chairman of News Corp since 2013 after the company was separated from 21st Century Fox, and is the chairman of Fox Corp, which operates Fox News, Fox Sports, Fox Entertainment and Fox television stations. His brother Lachlan Murdoch is the executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corp.