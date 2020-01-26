×

'Late Late Show with James Corden' Repeats to Be Paired with 'Daily Show' on Comedy Central Mornings

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

James Corden is taking the carpool lane to Comedy Central. In the latest example of newly found synergy inside the recently merged ViacomCBS universe, Comedy Central will start airing repeats of CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” starting on Monday, Jan. 27.

The “Late Late Show” repeats will air weekdays at 7:30 a.m. ET, following a repeat of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” which will air at 7 a.m. on Mondays through Fridays. The two shows will form a new early morning block of late night encores.

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish first hinted at the possibility of Corden reruns on Comedy Central while detailing synergy opportunities inside the new company at a UBS conference for media investors and analysts in December. A Comedy Central spokesperson confirmed the timing of the Corden crossover.

Other recent examples of new ViacomCBS synergy include MTV coverage surrounding this weekend’s coverage of the Grammy Awards on CBS. Nickelodeon properties are now also available on the CBS All Access streaming service.

“We’re just in the middle of talking through all of those pieces,” CBS Interactive CEO Marc DeBevoise told reporters earlier this month at the Television Critics Assn. press tour. “The great news is we’ve already started. We’ve had a long term relationship with Paramount Pictures, and we have some movies on the service already there. And obviously, the things we’re loading up from Nickelodeon in terms of the kids’ side of the house is already starting. So we’ve already started to sort of dabble into that, but I think there’s going to be a lot more we can discuss in the future as we start to think about how we put these things together. And there are a number of other stand alone services that are doing pretty well inside the corporation, and so we’ll be evaluating those things over time.”

Viacom and CBS were originally merged as one company between 1999 and 2005; their re-merger was finalized on Dec. 4.

