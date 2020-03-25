×

James Corden, CBS Plan Primetime ‘Late Late Show’ Special

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Corden Grammys
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Add James Corden to the list of late-night hosts experimenting with new formats as TV networks grapple with the spread of coronavirus.

CBS said it will air a new primetime special from its “Late Late Show” host on Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m. eastern. “Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special,” will feature the host holding forth from his garage as he talks with celebrities and musicians. The show will include musical performances by BTS in South Korea, Andrea Bocelli in Italy, Dua Lipa in London, and Billie Eilish with FINNEAS and John Legend in Los Angeles. All will perform from the safety of their homes.  David Blaine, Will Ferrell and others are also expected to make appearances,

“Since ‘The Late Last Show’ came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time,” said executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe, in a prepared statement. “With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits. Shooting from James’ garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now.”

Corden and the entertainers will encourage viewers to follow recommended guidelines from the CDC and government officials to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and reduce the strain on the medical community. The show will also provide information about how viewers can donate money to The CDC Foundation and Feed the Children**.

The special is a production by Fulwell 73 and CBS Television Studios.  It will be executive produced by Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe.

Many of TV’s late-night hosts have unveiled various initiatives to return to TV despite the fact that coronavirus means they cannot perform in studios with live audience adn the large crew their production require. Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and Jimmy Fallon have begun creating low-fi video segments for social media that are also being mixed into broadcasts of repeats of “The Late Show” on CBS, Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and “The Tonight Show” on NBC. Jimmy Kimmel has created a series of “mini-logues” for social media while ABC has for a time stopped running original episodes of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Seth Meyers has begun crafting indivdual segments for online distribution.

Others are trying to create enough material for original broadcast. Conan O’Brien intends to craft new episodes of his TBS program with his staff working remotely. Bill Maher and John Oliver intend to start doing original broadcasts of their HBO programs, “Real Time” and “Last Week Tonight.” And Samantha Bee will this evening broadcast a new episode of her “Full Frontal” on TBS from a remote location.

More Music

  • James Corden Grammys

    James Corden, CBS Plan Primetime 'Late Late Show' Special

    Add James Corden to the list of late-night hosts experimenting with new formats as TV networks grapple with the spread of coronavirus. CBS said it will air a new primetime special from its “Late Late Show” host on Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m. eastern. “Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special,” will feature the [...]

  • paradigm talent agency

    Paradigm Layoffs Hit Senior Agents in Music, Movie and TV Literature

    Layoffs at talent agency Paradigm have hit employees of every rank, multiple sources told Variety — including top agents in music and motion picture and TV literature — as fallout from coronavirus continues to mount. More than 100 agency staffers were pink-slipped last Friday, individuals familiar with the company said, among them New York-based music [...]

  • Jennifer Hudson

    Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R. Lead Wednesday's Music Live-Streams

    Jennifer Hudson is the titan among the intimate live-stream concerts happening Wednesday, with a performance she’ll be broadcasting from her home as part of Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series. It takes place at 4 p.m. ET/1 PT on her Instagram Live channel. Hudson even gave out her phone number — her “community” phone number, [...]

  • Spotify to Raise Up to $20

    Spotify to Raise Up to $20 Million for Coronavirus Relief for Music Community

    Spotify today announced a pair of initiatives to support the creative community in the wake of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the most immediate of which is a plan not only to donate to relief organizations — beginning with MusiCares, PRS Foundation and Help Musicians — but to match donations made via its website [...]

  • Dave Matthews Band

    Dave Matthews to Play Live-Stream Concert Thursday to Kick Off Charitable Web Series

    A solo Dave Matthews show, performed live from his home, will be the premiere episode of “Pay It Forward Live,” a new weekly series being sponsored by Verizon to help support small businesses suffering from lost business due to the coronavirus pandemic. Matthews’ 30-minute kickoff performance for the web series will be broadcast live Thursday [...]

  • James TaylorJames Taylor in concert at

    James Taylor Helps Boston Hospital Take On Coronavirus With $1 Million Donation

    Sending some relief close to home, Boston native James Taylor and his wife, Kim Taylor, have made a $1 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital to help with the institution’s efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. “There is no question that it’s a point of pride for New Englanders to claim the MGH as their [...]

  • Jackson Browne

    Jackson Browne Says He Tested Positive for Coronavirus After NYC Benefit Concert

    Jackson Browne has tested positive for coronavirus, he told Rolling Stone. Although the 71-year-old singer-songwriter would seem to be part of a vulnerable demographic, he reports that his symptoms have been mild and he has not required hospitalization or medication. “I feel lucky that I’m not really badly affected. I guess I’ve got a really [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad