Jameela Jamil Tapped to MC, Judge Voguing Competition Series at HBO Max

HBO Max has announced that actress Jameela Jamil will serve as MC and judge on “Legendary,” the streaming service’s upcoming unscripted competition series.

“Legendary” turns modern day ball culture into a competition, featuring divas battling on teams called “Houses” in challenges involving fashion, dance and voguing. Each house is comprised of five performers and a leader. The 9-episode series features the teams facing off against one another for a trophy and cash prize. Each episode features a different themed ball and extensive footage of the competitors preparing behind the scenes.

Jamil had recently been starring as a regular cast member on “The Good Place” on NBC, alongside Kristen Bell and Ted Danson. The show aired its series finale on Jan. 30, completing its four-season run.

Jamil is only the latest addition to the panel of judges for “Legendary.” Previously announced judges include Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach and Leiomy Maldonado. Additionally, there will be a weekly rotating guest judge. Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ will provide commentary throughout the competition at the turntable.

“Legendary” comes from Scout Productions. David Collins, Rob Eric and Michael Williams serve as executive producers. Jane Mun and Josh Greenberg serve as executive producers and showrunners.

HBO Max will launch in May.