Jake Choi Cast in ‘American Housewife’ (TV News Roundup)

CASTING

Jake Choi has joined the cast of ABC sitcom “American Housewife,” Variety has learned exclusively. He will play J.D., a recent divorcee and aspiring father who becomes fast friends with Katie (Katy Mixon) and Tami (Holly Robinson Peete). Choi began filming this week and will first appear in the series next year. The actor recently appeared in the romantic drama “The Sun is Also a Star,” comedy series “Single Parents” and Netflix series “Eastsiders.” His previous TV credits also include “Broad City,” “Gotham” and “Difficult People.” Beyond the screen, Choi is outspoken about LGBTQIA+ issues, having received a Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award last year. The winter finale of “American Housewife” airs Dec. 2 at 8:30 p.m., with a return set for Jan. 13.

DATES

Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Dallas” will return for Season 5 Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. Returning for the season are housewives Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, Kary Brittingham and Stephanie Hollman, joined by new housewife and physician Tiffany Moon, who is a frontline worker amid the pandemic. Jennifer Davis Long, a friend of the housewives, will also appear throughout the season. The season will see the housewives rekindle relationships, learn from past mistakes and balance their lives with their careers, all while navigating drama in the group and among their families.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix unveiled a trailer for its new cooking competition show “Best Leftovers Ever!” The eight-episode series, debuting Dec. 30, will feature cooks competing in food makeovers by reimagining leftovers into new creations. By turning tamales to gnocchi and Pad Thai to mac and cheese, the cooks will vie for the $10,000 prize. The series is hosted by Jackie Tohn and judges David So and Rosemary Shrager. Watch the trailer below.

HBO Max debuted the trailer for “My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood,” premiering Dec. 3. The special features the country singer-songwriter performing a combination of traditional holiday songs and original music from her first full-length Christmas album “My Gift,” released in late September. Joining her on stage is her band, as well as a live orchestra and choir conducted by Underwood’s longtime friend, Emmy-winning musical director Rickey Minor. John Legend will duet with Underwood on “Hallelujah,” an original song he co-wrote with Toby Gad that appears in “My Gift.” The special will also offer a behind-the-scenes look at Underwood’s recording of “Little Drummer Boy” with her son Isaiah. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Nielsen Holdings has named Jamie Moldafsky as chief marketing and communications officer. The 30-year marketing veteran will run the integrated global function for Nielsen Global Media, reshaping the company’s brand and product presence. Prior to joining Nielsen, Moldafsky was the chief marketing officer at Wells Fargo Bank, where she oversaw marketing, including global brand strategy and management, product marketing, media, research and analytics, meetings, events and sponsorships and reputation.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Natalie Portman and Russell Dickerson will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while Nick Kroll, Lily Collins and Matt Berninger will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Stephen Curry is tonight’s guest on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”