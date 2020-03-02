Jack Welch, CEO Who Led Former NBCUniversal Owner General Electric, Dies at 84

Jack Welch, the hard-charging former CEO of General Electric who bought NBC owner RCA in the 1980s, has died. He was 84.

Welch’s death was reported Monday by CNBC, where Welch made appearances after his retirement in 2001.

Welch turned GE into the one of the world’s largest and most valuable companies. The acquisition of RCA in 1986 for $6.2 billion put GE in the media business for the next 25 years. GE sold a controlling stake in what became NBCUniversal — after NBC bought Universal Studios in 2004 — to Comcast in January 2011. Comcast scooped up the remainder of the company in 2013.

Welch earned the nickname “Neutron Jack” for his relentless drive to cut costs, jobs and inefficiency in GE’s sprawling business operations, which ranged from high finance to large-scale engineering projects to consulting and brokerage firms. Welch was famous for his mandate that GE’s businesses be either No. 1 or No. 2 in their respective markets. ″Fix it, close it or sell it” was his motto, according to CNBC.

The GE takeover of NBC was rocky, as memorialized in jokes delivered on NBC’s “Late Night With David Letterman.” Letterman got a lot of traction out of a video clip of what he called “the GE handshake” after he arrived unannounced at the GE lobby in New York with a fruit basket and a video crew to get to know NBC’s new owners. An executive who met the late-night host in the lobby briefly extended his hand to Letterman but then withdrew it quickly when he realized he was on camera.

A native of Massachusetts, Welch joined GE in 1960 as a chemical engineer. He was upped to VP in 1972 and was named chairman-CEO in 1981. On Welch’s watch, GE’s market cap soared from $12 billion to $410 billion. Welch helped set the template for the celebrity CEO. He was revered on Wall Street for his focus on results and willingness to make radical changes in pursuit of bigger profits.

