'Jack Ryan': Paul Scheuring Exits Showrunner Role, Vaun Wilmott Replaces Him

Will Thorne

Jack Ryan
CREDIT: Jon Cournoyer/Amazon

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” is changing showrunners again.

“Prison Break” creator Paul Scheuring, who was tapped to replace Carlton Cuse and run season 3 of the Amazon show less than three months ago, has stepped away from the role, Variety has confirmed.

Vaun Wilmott, who previously worked with Scheuring on “Prison Break” and recently served as a producer on “Star Trek: Discovery,” will be taking over showrunning duties for the forthcoming season.

Cuse left the series in March 2019, and “All The Money in the World” writer David Scarpa was originally in position to showrun season 3, according to sources, but reportedly exited the production soon after coming on board.

“Jack Ryan” stars John Krasinski as the titular CIA agent who, in the second season, ventures into a Venezuelan jungle to investigate an illegal arms deal. Cuse originally partnered with fellow “Lost” writer Roland to bring the Tom Clancy adaptation to the small screen.

Season 2 of “Jack Ryan,” which dropped in October of last year, was executive produced by Krasinski, Cuse, Graham Roland, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, and Allyson Seeger. Additionally, Andrew Bernstein, Vince Calandra, David Graziano, Tom Clancy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mace Neufeld, Lindsey Springer, Dennie Gordon and Phil Abraham also executive produce. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Paramount Television, and is produced by Skydance Television.

Deadline first reported the news.

