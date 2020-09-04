‘Jack Reacher’ Series at Amazon Casts Alan Ritchson in Lead Role

Alan Ritchson has been cast in the lead role of Amazon’s upcoming “Jack Reacher” series, Variety has confirmed.

The series is based on the Lee Child book series. Season 1 of the new series will be based Child’s first Jack Reacher novel, “The Killing Floor.”

Ritchson is perhaps best known for his starring role as Thad Castle on the Spike TV series “Blue Mountain State.” He would go on to reprise the role in the Kickstarter funded film “Blue Mountain State: Rise of Thadland,” which was released in 2016. He currently stars in the DC Universe series “Titans” as Hank Hall, a.k.a. Hawk. He also played Aquaman on the WB series “Smallville” early in his career.

On the film side, Ritchson appeared in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” as well as both “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.”

He is repped by Industry Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.

Hailing from producers Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios, “Jack Reacher” will be executive produced by Nick Santora, who will serve as writer and showrunner.

Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Christopher McQuarrie will also serve as executive producers, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross executive producing for Skydance. Carolyn Harris will oversee the series for Skydance.

Child’s “Jack Reacher” series has sold over 100 million copies to date, and was recently adapted into a pair of features with Tom Cruise playing the former U.S. Army Military Police Corps officer. The two films grossed nearly $400 million combined.