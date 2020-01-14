×

'Jack Reacher' Series Gets Greenlight at Amazon

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Amazon is officially moving head with its “Jack Reacher” series.

The streamer has officially greenlit the project, which is based on Lee Childs’ book series about the title character. Hailing from producers Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios, “Jack Reacher” will be exec produced by Nick Santora, who will serve as writer and showrunner.

Season 1 of the new series will be based Childs’ first Jack Reacher novel, “The Killing Floor.”

“Lee Child has created an incredible character and world; it will be the goal of every writer, producer, actor, executive and crew member to capture the essence of Mr. Child’s books – and luckily Lee has been there, and will continue to be there, to help guide us along the way in this series. He is the pulse of Reacher,” Santora said.

Child added, “It’s been great so far, but really, the fun starts here.  By now I know these guys, and Reacher is in the perfect hands, believe me.”

Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Christopher McQuarrie will also serve as exec producers, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross exec producing for Skydance. Carolyn Harris will oversee the series for Skydance.

“Lee Child’s Jack Reacher books series is a global phenomenon with one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, and a perfect fit for Amazon Studios’ slate of bold, character-driven series,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We look forward to expanding the of the Jack Reacher universe and bringing more thrilling action to our Amazon Prime Video audience.”

