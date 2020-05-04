J.J. Abrams HBO Sci-Fi Drama ‘Demimonde’ Taps ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Life’ Producers as Co-Showrunners

J.J. Abrams has tapped a trio of showrunners to head “Demimonde,” his mysterious sci-fi drama at HBO, Variety has confirmed.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” executive producer Kria Snyder, and “Life” duo Rand Ravich and Far Shariat have been chosen to co-showrun the project.

Plot details for “Demimonde,” which was the subject of a bidding war between HBO and Apple, are still being kept under tight wraps, but the series is described as an epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama that deals with a world’s battle against a monstrous, oppressive force, exploring the lengths a family will go to find their missing child. Abrams will write and executive produce, with Ben Stephenson–head of television for Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions–also serving as an executive producer.

The series will be produced by Bad Robot in association with Warner Bros. Television and HBO. Bad Robot and Abrams are currently under a bumper overall deal at HBO parent company WarnerMedia.

Deadline first reported the news.

