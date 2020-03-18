ITV Postpones ‘The Voice U.K.’ Due to Coronavirus Concerns

U.K. broadcaster ITV has postponed the live semi-finals and finals of reality music show “The Voice U.K.” due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The shows that were due to air March 28 and April 4 will now be replaced by “bespoke ‘Voice’ specials,” ITV director of television Kevin Lygo said. Regarding the immensely popular “Britain’s Got Talent,” Lygo said: “We are also working with our production colleagues to see how we can make the “BGT” live shows work in an ever-changing situation and we will update on this in due course.”

“Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” will air this weekend without a live audience for the first time.

ITV has also announced a new Monday night show called “Coronavirus Report,” produced by ITV Studios that will provide an in-depth insight into issues during the current pandemic.

ITV will continue to produce 10 hours of live news daily. Guests who are unable to make it to the studios due to social isolation will appear remotely via other studios or Skype and FaceTime.

The broadcaster said that it has plenty of programming to fill primetime slots, including dramas “Belgravia” and “Liar.”

Popular soaps “Coronation Street” and “Emmerdale” will continue, but will reduce from 12 episodes a week to eight from March 30. “Emmerdale” will air Monday to Friday at 7 p.m and Coronation Street Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30 p.m.

“Through a mix of changes to production and scheduling we are confident that we can keep broadcasting new episodes of both shows over the coming months,” Lygo said.

ITV CEO Carolyn McCall said: “All businesses are being deeply affected and ITV is no exception, but as a public service broadcaster we remain committed to doing everything we can to continue to provide news, drama, entertainment and factual programs to our viewers to keep them informed about this crisis and to offer them an escape from it.”

“Whatever happens, we will continue to broadcast our six channels, which, between them, offer hundreds of hours of content every week for free and accessible to everyone in the U.K.”