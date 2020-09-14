Issa Rae’s ColorCreative to Develop Dramedy Series ‘Toothbrush’ With Brittani Nichols at Quibi (EXCLUSIVE)

Issa Rae’s ColorCreative is set to produce a dramedy in development at Quibi from writer Brittani Nichols, Variety has learned exclusively.

Titled “Toothbrush,” the series follows Rae. A queer woman living on the east side of Los Angeles, she struggles to find balance and boundaries with Emma, her ex-girlfriend turned best friend whose apartment she finds herself staying over more often than not. As the two of them pursue their individual professional and romantic aspirations, the codependent nature of their relationship forces them to confront their feelings for each other, begging the question, “Can two exes ever really just be friends?”

ColorCreative’s Deniese Davis will executive produce along with Ravi Nandan of A24. A24 will serve as the studio behind the series.

Nichols most recently worked as a writer and performer on the Emmy-nominated HBO comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” Her other writing credits include “Take My Wife,” “Drop the Mic,” and the feature “Suicide Kale,” which she also starred in and produced. As an actor, her credits include “Transparent” and “Take My Wife.”

She is repped by First Friday Entertainment and attorneys Lev Ginsburg and Grace Kallis.

ColorCreative was founded in 2014 by Rae and Davis to create an industry pipeline for women and minority writers. The company currently has a multi-picture production deal with Columbia Pictures to develop projects from people of color from diverse backgrounds.

(Pictured: Brittani Nichols)