Issa Rae, Adam McKay Team on Series Adaptation of Podcast ‘Nice White Parents’ at HBO

Issa Rae and Adam McKay are teaming up to adapt the Serial Productions podcast “Nice White Parents” into a half-hour series at HBO, Variety has learned.

The project has received a pilot commitment at the premium cabler. The show is described as a satirical look at the conflict and comedy that arise when highly resourced white parents, who claim to have the best intentions, wield their influence over generations of black and brown students within the NY public school system.

The search is currently on for a showrunner for the project. Rae and Montrel McKay will executive produce via the new production company, HooRae. Adam McKay and Todd Schulman will executive produce via Hyperobject Industries, which is currently under a first-look deal with HBO. Chana Joffe-Walt, Julie Snyder, Alissa Shipp, and Sarah Koenig of Serial Productions will also executive produce along with Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry of 3 Arts Entertainment. Sara Rastogi of HooRae will produce.

The five-part podcast, “Nice White Parents,” launched in July 2020. Reported by Joffe-Walt, the series was produced by Snyder; edited by Koenig, Neil Drumming and Ira Glass; editorial consulting by Eve L. Ewing and Rachel Lissy; and sound mix by Stowe Nelson. Serial is a New York Times company.

Rae is a mainstay at HBO, serving as co-creator, executive producer, and star of the hit comedy series “Insecure.” The show was renewed for a fifth season back in May. She is also developing a number of projects at HBO, including a series about backyard wrestling along with Dwayne Johnson.

McKay is currently an executive producer on the Emmy-winning HBO series “Succession” and the network’s upcoming drama about the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s. On the development side, he has teamed with Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho on a series adaptation of “Parasite” and is also working on shows about Jeffrey Epstein and the search for the COVID-19 vaccine.

