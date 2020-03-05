Isla Fisher to Star in Dark Comedy ‘Guilty Party’ at CBS All Access

CBS All Access has given out a series order to the dark comedy series “Guilty Party” with Isla Fisher set to star, Variety has learned.

In the half-hour series, Fisher plays Beth Baker, a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn’t commit. In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.

Fisher will serve as executive producer in addition to starring. Rebecca Addelman serves as writer and executive producer. Sam Hansen, Jimmy Miller and Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler, and Mike Farah will also executive produce, with Joe Hardesty co-executive producing. Trent O’Donnell is set to direct and executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Funny or Die and Mosaic.

“’Guilty Party’ is a wild ride fueled by Beth’s grit, passionate heart and desperation to redeem herself,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming for CBS All Access. “We knew we needed a magnetic, versatile talent in the role, and Isla perfectly embodies the wholly original character Rebecca created. We are thrilled to add ‘Guilty Party’ to our growing comedy slate which includes ‘Why Women Kill,’ ‘No Activity’ and the upcoming animated ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks.’”

Her role in the series will mark the first regular television role for Fisher since she appeared on the Australian show “Home and Away” in the 1990s. She is known for her roles in films like “Wedding Crashers,” “The Beach Bum,” “I Heart Huckabees,” “Keeping Up with the Joneses,” and “Confessions of a Shopaholic.” Her other past TV roles include “Arrested Development,” “Bored to Death,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

She is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer.

“’Guilty Party’ is a genre-bending show that tackles contemporary issues – the prison system, the death of print journalism and pervasive gun culture, to name a few – but has, at its core, smart, funny, ambitious and deeply complicated female characters,” said Addelman. “It’s been an absolute joy to write and create alongside fabulous studio, network and producing partners, and my hope is that it gives audiences a fresh take on the genre.”

CBS All Access most recently launched the true crime drama “Interrogation” and “Star Trek: Picard.” Its current programming roster includes shows like “The Good Fight,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “The Twilight Zone.” The streamer is also currently prepping a limited series adaptation of “The Stand” and “The Man Who Fell to Earth” among several other projects.