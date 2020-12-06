‘Invincible’ Adds Mahershala Ali, Nicole Byer, Jon Hamm and More to Voice Cast

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming animated superhero show “Invincible” has added more big names to its already star-studded voice cast.

During a panel at Brazil’s CCXP event, the show announced that Mahershala Ali, Nicole Byer, Jon Hamm, Clancy Brown, Djimon Hounsou, Ezra Miller, Jeffrey Donovan and Jonathan Groff have joined the voice cast.

Ali will play Titan, Byer will voice two characters named Fiona and Vanessa, Hamm is voicing a new character called Steve, Brown will play Damien Darkblood, Hounsou is voicing the Martian Emperor, Miller will play D.A. Sinclair, Donovan is Machine Head and Groff will voice Rick Sheridan.

The official “Invincible” Twitter account also announced the casting news in a thread, placing a photo of each actor next to the character they will be voicing.

Just when you thought the INVINCIBLE cast was already too good… (thread) Introducing Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood pic.twitter.com/I7ISXXGhrk — Invincible (@InvincibleHQ) December 6, 2020

“Invincible” is based on the comic book series of the same name by “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman. It focuses on teenager Mark Grayson, whose father, Nolan, is the most powerful superhero on the planet. When Mark turns 17, he begins to develop powers of his own.

Previously announced cast members include Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible, J. K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Mark Hamill as Art Rosebaum, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan / Rex Splode, Mae Whitman as Fightmaster & Dropkick, Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson/ Doc Seismic, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Zachary Quinto as Rudy Conners/Robot and more.

During New York Comic Con, the show released its first official teaser trailer. Watch the video below.