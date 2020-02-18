×

Investigation Discovery Plots Two New York Post True-Crime Projects

New York Post
CREDIT: Courtesy of New York Post

The New York Post often runs stories filled with grit, color and melodrama – just the kind of stuff that seems right for TV. Now some of those stories will find their way to a TV network.

Investigation Discovery, the Discovery-owned true-crime TV network, will partner with News Corp.’s New York Post on two new projects. “Torn From The Headlines: The New York Post Reports,” will take viewers behind the headlines of some of New York City’s darkest crimes. “New York Post Reports: Off The Record” will focus on more recent crimes and scandals, and appear on IDGO, the network’s mobile app. It will be hosted by Page Six’s Carlos Greer.

“Torn From The Headlines” will debut on Investigation Discovery on Monday, March 16 at 10 p.m. eastern. “Off The Record” will be available on IDGO on March 30.

“When you think of New York, there’s great pizza, Broadway … and the New York Post. Their headlines are infamous, and their crime reporting is what investigative reporting is all about.  We are thrilled that we can bring viewers into the newsroom and behind the scenes of the crimes that rocked the Big Apple to its core,” said Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America, in a prepared statement.

Each hour-long episodes of “Headlines”will take viewers into six of the most infamous crimes chronicled in the Post. Viewers will meet  reporters, from the original crime team led by Larry Celona to New York Post Digital Editor-in-Chief Michelle Gotthelf, and see how the Post newsroom covered the ransom case of “The Tuxedo King” or the story of the abandoned infant “Baby Hope.”  Archival news footage, interviews from survivors and family members and never-before-seen evidence are revealed.

Each eight-minute episode of “Off The Record” features one current crime and breaks down why it captured the headlines of the New York Post. Greer provides exclusive perspective on the cover-ups, blow-ups and confessions.

“Torn From The Headlines” is produced by New York Post Entertainment and Radley Studios. Executive Producers for the Post are Troy Searer and Michelle Gotthelf.  Executive Producers for Radley Studios are Brandon Hill and Christian Thompson, and showrunner Diana Nolan. Christie McConnell is Co-Executive Producer.

“Off The Record” is produced for Investigation Discovery by Radley Productions., Keila Woodard is executive producer for Investigation Discovery, Ami Angelowicz is vice president of digital., Tim Baney is executive produce for Investigation Discovery. Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production. Kevin Bennett is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

