‘Interrogation’ Canceled After One Season at CBS All Access

Fans may want to launch an “Interrogation” into why the CBS All Access series will not be returning.

The streamer has canceled the Peter Sarsgaard-led drama after only a single season, Variety has confirmed. News of the show’s demise comes around ten months after it first launched on All Access.

“Interrogation” was picked up back in late 2018 and hailed from co-creators by Anders Weidemann (“30 Degrees in February”) and John Mankiewicz (“House of Cards”). It was based on a true story that spanned more than 30 years, in which a young man was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. Each episode was structured around an interrogation taken directly from the real police case files, and the episodes were made with the intention of allowing viewers to watch them in any order.

“Anders Weidemann, John Mankiewicz and Fabrik Entertainment’s unique approach to exploring an unsolved true-crime in ‘Interrogation’ allowed the audience to follow their own investigative path of evidence and suspecting characters throughout a 10-episode arc. They led an amazing team of writers, directors and cast, all of whom delivered a close-ended season that will continue to be available on CBS All Access for new viewers to discover and enjoy,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at All Access.

The series also starred Kyle Gallner as Eric Fisher, the aforementioned young man, as well as Kodi Smit-McPhee, David Strathairn (playing Eric’s father) and Vincent D’Onofrio. Sarsgard and D’Onofrio played two police officers investigating the case.

Both Weidemann and Mankiewicz served as executive producers alongside Fabrik Entertainment’s Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate. CBS Television Studios produced along with Fabrik.

“Interrogation” marked the first American production for the Swedish Weidemann, while Mankiewicz previously work includes “Bosch” at Amazon, “The Mentalist,” “House,” and “In Plain Sight.” The pair talked to Variety about the non-linear nature of the series.

“The multi-linear structure, as it turns out, is how real cold case detectives approach an old case,” said Mankiewicz. “They throw out the original linear narrative because it was wrong and just follow the evidence. In our case, the evidence is episodes.”

