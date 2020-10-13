‘Insecure’ Star Natasha Rothwell, Aziza Barnes to Develop HBO Drama Based on Ibi Zoboi Novel ‘Pride’

“Insecure” star Nastasha Rothwell and Aziza Barnes have teamed to develop a series based on the Ibi Zoboi novel “Pride” at HBO, Variety has learned.

“Pride” is described as a Haitian-Dominican coming of age story explores young love, teenage angst, and gentrification through magical realism fated by the gods of Santeria with an Austenian twist.

Rothwell and Barnes both worked on the story for the project, while Barnes will be the writer. Both will serve as executive producers. Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment will also executive produce. Alloy Entertainment will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Rothwell has been a series regular, writer, and producer on HBO’s “Insecure” since its first season. She also previously wrote for “Saturday Night Live” during the 2014-2015 season. She is set to appear in the upcoming film “Wonder Woman 1984,” while her past credits include the “Sonic the Hedgehog” film and shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “American Dad,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “The Simpsons.”

Barnes is a celebrated playwright whose work has been produced at prestigious theater companies like Steppenwolf Theater, Woolly Mammoth Theater, and MCC Theater. She has participated with residencies such as Sundance, Ojai Plywrights Conference, and Center Theater Group Playwriting Workshop. Her TV credits include “Teenage Bounty Hunters” and “Snowfall.”

Alloy is currently in production on three series: “You,” “Legacies,” and “Gossip Girl.” HBO Max recently made a direct-to-series order for the upcoming Alloy drama “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”

