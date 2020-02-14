‘Insatiable’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Netflix

Turns out Netflix’s appetite for “Insatiable” wasn’t entirely, well, insatiable.

The dark comedy, which faced considerable backlash and was accused of promoting fat shaming, has been canceled by Netflix after two seasons.

“Insatiable” followed Patty (Debby Ryan), who for years has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad about herself.

In addition to Ryan, the series starred Dallas Roberts, Alyssa Milano, Christopher Gorham, Erinn Westbrook, Michael Provost, Kimmy Shields, Irene Choi, and Sarah Colonna. Lauren Gussis created the series and served as executive producer alongside Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay, Todd Hoffman, and Dennis Kim. CBS Television Studios produced the show.

