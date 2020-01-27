Innovative Artists Signs Deal With Writers Guild of America

Innovative Artists has signed a deal with the Writers Guild of America that allows the agency to represent WGA members following a nine-month standoff.

The agency issued an announcement Monday through Owner and President Scott Harris, along with the Innovative Artists’ Executive Committee.

“We are proud to support our literary agents and the talented writers they represent,” the statement said. “We are grateful for our clients’ loyalty and are excited to resume working for them. As advocates and representatives, we always seek to put our artists’ interests first and foremost, and to that end, we have heard the concerns and positions of our writers and look forward to continuing to provide the level of personalized and passionate service that they have always valued and enjoyed.”

Innovative Artists becomes the third major agency to make such an announcement in a week following similar WGA deals with the Agency for the Performing Arts and Gersh. It’s the seventh mid-size agency to accede to the WGA’s bans on agency packaging fees and affiliate production ownership, joining APA Abrams, Buchwald, Gersh, Kaplan Stahler, Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and Verve.

WGA members were told in April to fire their agents if the agents had not agreed to ban packaging fees and affiliate production. Innovative is joining more than 70 agencies allowed to represent WGA members.

The WGA had no immediate comment and Innovative provided no details.