‘Industry’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

“Industry” has been renewed for Season 2 at HBO.

The news comes as the show is just over halfway through its eight-episode first season, with the sixth episode set to air this Sunday on the premium cabler.

The series was created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. stars Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson and Nabhaan Rizwan as “The Graduates” and Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor, and Ken Leung as “Management.”

The series gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of “high finance” through the eyes of an outsider, Harper Stern (Herrold), a talented young woman from upstate New York. Following a group of young grads fueled by ambition, youth, romance and drugs, the series examines issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace as these young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king.

“Mickey and Konrad have captured an authentic, fresh angle on workplace culture from the bottom up and presented a complex look at navigating life in your early twenties – replete with thrills, failures and victories,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “It’s exciting to see fans embrace these young graduates, and we join them in anticipation of what’s in store for season two. We also send a big thanks to our partners at Bad Wolf and BBC.”

Down and Kay executive produce the series along with Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen, David P. Davis and by Ben Irving for BBC. Ed Lilly serves as co-executive producer with Lee Thomas producing. The series is produced for HBO / BBC by Bad Wolf.