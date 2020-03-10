‘Impulse’ Canceled After Two Seasons on YouTube

YouTube has canceled “Impulse,” arguably its final out-and-out drama, after two seasons.

The cancelation leaves only a couple remaining scripted series at the web subscription service, namely “Cobra Kai” and “Liza on Demand,” and is the latest example of YouTube’s shifting content strategy.

The shift became clear in April of last year, when the quadruple cancelation of “Champaign ILL,” “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television,” “Sideswiped,” and “Do You Want to See a Dead Body” signaled that rather than taking on streamers like Netflix and Amazon with a traditional slate of scripted projects, YouTube was changing its focus to genres such as unscripted, educational and music artist-focused docu-follows.

“Impulse” showrunner Lauren LeFranc shared news of the cancelation via Twitter, saying that “we tried to find a new home, but sadly it wasn’t meant to be.” In her statement, LeFranc talked about struggle she and the show’s creators faced “being on a new, fairly unknown streamer, especially given how chock-full the TV landscape is.”

The series centered around Henry, played by Maddie Hasson, a rebellious 16-year-old girl who has always felt different from her peers and has longed to escape from her seemingly quaint small town. Henry soon discovers she has the extraordinary ability to teleport.

“Impulse” hailed from Universal Cable Productions and executive producer Doug Liman of Hypnotic. It was based on the third novel in the “Jumper” series by Steven Gould. Hypnotic’s David Bartis and Gene Klein also executive produced alongside LeFranc. Jeffrey Lieber, Jason Horwitch, and Gary Spinelli all served as writers on the series.

Read LeFranc’s full statement below: