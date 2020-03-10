×

‘Impulse’ Canceled After Two Seasons on YouTube

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Impulse-Season-2-YouTube
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCUniversal

YouTube has canceled “Impulse,” arguably its final out-and-out drama, after two seasons.

The cancelation leaves only a couple remaining scripted series at the web subscription service, namely “Cobra Kai” and “Liza on Demand,” and is the latest example of YouTube’s shifting content strategy.

The shift became clear in April of last year, when the quadruple cancelation of “Champaign ILL,” “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television,” “Sideswiped,” and “Do You Want to See a Dead Body” signaled that rather than taking on streamers like Netflix and Amazon with a traditional slate of scripted projects, YouTube was changing its focus to genres such as unscripted, educational and music artist-focused docu-follows.

Impulse” showrunner Lauren LeFranc shared news of the cancelation via Twitter, saying that “we tried to find a new home, but sadly it wasn’t meant to be.” In her statement, LeFranc talked about struggle she and the show’s creators faced “being on a new, fairly unknown streamer, especially given how chock-full the TV landscape is.”

The series centered around Henry, played by Maddie Hasson, a rebellious 16-year-old girl who has always felt different from her peers and has longed to escape from her seemingly quaint small town. Henry soon discovers she has the extraordinary ability to teleport.

“Impulse” hailed from Universal Cable Productions and executive producer Doug Liman of Hypnotic. It was based on the third novel in the “Jumper” series by Steven Gould. Hypnotic’s David Bartis and Gene Klein also executive produced alongside LeFranc. Jeffrey Lieber, Jason Horwitch, and Gary Spinelli all served as writers on the series.

Read LeFranc’s full statement below:

 

More TV

  • The Outsider HBO

    TV Ratings: 'The Outsider' Finale Scores for HBO

    “The Outsider” may not have generated quite as much buzz as “Watchmen” or “True Detective,” but the Stephen King-based drama has drawn more viewers than both. The Cynthia Erivo and Ben Mendelsohn series’ finale was watched by 2.2 million viewers across all platforms, per HBO, which represents a whopping 1 million viewer boost from the [...]

  • Impulse-Season-2-YouTube

    'Impulse' Canceled After Two Seasons on YouTube

    YouTube has canceled “Impulse,” arguably its final out-and-out drama, after two seasons. The cancelation leaves only a couple remaining scripted series at the web subscription service, namely “Cobra Kai” and “Liza on Demand,” and is the latest example of YouTube’s shifting content strategy. The shift became clear in April of last year, when the quadruple [...]

  • Arturo Castro

    Arturo Castro Joins Joseph Gordon-Levitt Apple Series 'Mr. Corman' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Arturo Castro is set to star alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the upcoming Apple comedy series “Mr. Corman,” Variety has learned exclusively. The series, which was first announced in September 2019, is described as a deep cut into the days and nights of San Fernando Valley public schoolteacher Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt). Castro will star as Victor, [...]

  • Mark Wahlberg'Spenser Confidential' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Mark Wahlberg Docuseries 'Wahl Street' Ordered at HBO Max

    Mark Wahlberg is making an HBO Max docuseries about, well, himself. The nascent streamer has issued an 8-episode series order for “Wahl Street,” which will follow Wahlberg as he juggles his acting schedule with growing his business empire. News of the show comes less than a week after the release of Wahlberg’s latest action-comedy feature [...]

  • AMC Network Logo

    AMC Picks Up Animated Drama 'Pantheon' With Two-Season Order

    AMC has greenlit the animated drama “Pantheon,” with the cabler giving the series a two-season order. The one-hour show is based on a series of short stories by Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, or human consciousness uploaded to the cloud. This marks the first animated series AMC has ever ordered. The first season will consist [...]

  • stream march madness 2019 online free

    WarnerMedia, CBS Hope NCAA March Madness Goes On

    In a year when everything seems topsy-turvy, the two media companies that broadcast one of the nation’s favorite sporting events are hoping their work on it will proceed as normal. The top executives overseeing CBS Sports’ and Turner Sports’ annual telecast of the NCAA’s March Madness men’s basketball college championship said Tuesday that they were [...]

  • An empty grocery store at the

    Italy's Film and TV Industry Forges Onwards Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

    Italy late on Monday became the first European country to go into lockdown mode to counter the spread of a coronavirus outbreak that has caused cinemas to be shuttered and production to stop. But the country’s film and TV industry has not hit the pause button. Right after Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte in a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad