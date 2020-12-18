‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’ Halts Production Due to COVID-19 on Set

Positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded on the set of “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” prompting production to shut down, Variety has learned.

The results impacted those filming in Zone A, which includes cast and those on the crew who come into contact with the cast. The series is set to star Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, and Clive Owen as Bill Clinton. Michael Uppendahl is executive producing and directing.

“Impeachment,” which centers on President Clinton’s affair with Lewinsky and his subsequent impeachment, is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions. The series had recently begun filming in the fall and is now taking a break until January.

TMZ first reported news of the cases on set.

The Ryan Murphy production is far from the only television series to be impacted by positive coronavirus cases on set. As Variety reported exclusively, “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” recently shut down for 11 days — and prompted ire from several crew members who had tested positive for the deadly virus — amid more than 12 cases of COVID-19.

Other productions that have logged positive cases include CBS Studios’ “Why Women Kill” and Sony Pictures TV’s “Call Your Mother” — which, like “Mythic Quest,” also film on CBS Radford — as well as Netflix’s “Family Reunion” at Paramount Studios, NBC Universal’s “Mr. Mayor” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and Warner Bros. TV’s “Young Sheldon.” As previously reported, Ava DuVernay’s Colin Kaepernick scripted series “Colin in Black & White” recorded nine cases among crew members who were preparing the Gardena, Calif.-based Netflix production, which begins principal photography next month. Earlier in December, Netflix also recorded four COVID-19 cases among construction crew working on its upcoming 13-story Epic building on Sunset Blvd.