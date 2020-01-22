‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Casts Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge

Billy Eichner has joined the growing cast of “Impeachment: American Crime Story” at FX.

Variety has confirmed that Eichner has been cast in the role of Matt Drudge, who first broke the news of what would become the Monica Lewinsky scandal on his site, The Drudge Report. Drudge learned that Newsweek was sitting on a story by investigative reporter Michael Isikoff about the affair at the heart of the scandal.

Season 3 of “American Crime Story” will tell the story of the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Beanie Feldstein will star as Lewinsky, with Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. The season will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.”

The third installment will be written by Sarah Burgess who will also executive produce alongside Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Paulson. Lewinsky will serve as producer along with Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad, and Jemima Khan. Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions will produce.

This marks the latest collaboration between Eichner and Murphy, with Eichner having recently appeared in Seasons 7 and 8 of “American Horror Story.” Eichner also recently lent his voice to the remake of “The Lion King.” His other TV credits include “Difficult People,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Friends from College,” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

He is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.

The season was originally scheduled to begin airing in September, ahead of the 2020 Presidential election, but FX boss John Landgraf recently stated that the show will likely not be ready by that time. Landgraf stated earlier this month at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that Murphy is currently directing a feature film and will be unavailable to begin production until late March. Production on the 10-episode season is not slated to end until October. Given the usual length of the post-production process, the show will likely not air its first episode before the election on Nov. 3.

The first season of “American Crime Story” followed the principal players in the O.J. Simpson trial, while Season 2 detailed the death of Gianni Versace at the hands of spree killer Andrew Cunanan. Season 1 ultimately received 22 Emmy nominations, winning nine, while Season 2 received 19 Emmy nominations, winning seven.

Deadline first reported Eichner’s casting.