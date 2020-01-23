‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Casts Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter

“GLOW” star Betty Gilpin is set to play Ann Coulter in “Impeachment: American Crime Story” at FX.

News of Gilpin’s casting comes just one day after it was announced that Billy Eichner had been cast as Matt Drudge in the third season of “ACS,” which will tackle the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Beanie Feldstein will star as Monica Lewinsky, with Clive Owen as Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. The season will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.”

Gilpin’s role will mark her first foray into Ryan Muprhy’s FX universe. She has been nominated for two Emmy Awards for her role in the Netflix comedy series “GLOW,” which was recently renewed for a fourth and final season. Her other TV roles include shows like “Nurse Jackie,” “Elementary,” and “Masters of Sex.” She is repped by ICM, Anonymous Content, and Hansen Jacobson.

The third installment will be written by Sarah Burgess who will also executive produce alongside Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, Hannah Fidell, and Paulson. Lewinsky will serve as producer along with Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad, and Jemima Khan. 21 Television Studios (formerly Fox 21) and FX Productions will produce.

The season was originally scheduled to begin airing in September, ahead of the 2020 Presidential election, but FX boss John Landgraf recently stated that the show will likely not be ready by that time. Landgraf stated earlier this month at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that Murphy is currently directing a feature film and will be unavailable to begin production until late March. Production on the 10-episode season is not slated to end until October. Given the usual length of the post-production process, the show will likely not air its first episode before the election on Nov. 3.

The first season of “American Crime Story” followed the principal players in the O.J. Simpson trial, while Season 2 detailed the death of Gianni Versace at the hands of spree killer Andrew Cunanan. Season 1 ultimately received 22 Emmy nominations, winning nine, while Season 2 received 19 Emmy nominations, winning seven.

Deadline first reported Gilpin’s casting.