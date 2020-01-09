×

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Will Not Air Before 2020 Election

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: AP

Impeachment: American Crime Story” is not going to start airing on FX ahead of the 2020 Presidential election as originally planned.

FX chairman John Landgraf made the announcement Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Landgraf said that Ryan Murphy is currently directing a feature film and will be unavailable to begin production until late March. Production on the 10-episode season is not slated to end until October. When it was first announced back in August, FX had originally planned to air the show beginning in September.

Season 3 will tell the story of the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Beanie Feldstein will star as Monica Lewinsky, with Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. The season will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.”

There had been some backlash when the original premiere date was announced, as people felt rehashing the Clinton impeachment story at that time could impact the current election cycle. Landgraf defended the decision at the time, saying that passing judgment on the season so far in advance was “toxic.”

“The idea that we can’t have art, we can’t have nuance is toxic in the media environment,” he said in August. “I believe very, very strongly in the art we’re making. I don’t think ‘Crime Story’ is going to decide the next presidential election. I think that’s a little hysterical from my standpoint. I’m insistent that I’m going to support artists and make great art and put it in the time and place where people are going to watch it.”

The third installment will be written by Sarah Burgess who will also executive produce alongside Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Paulson. Lewinsky will serve as producer along with Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad, and Jemima Khan. Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions will produce.

It had been announced in 2017 that the Clinton impeachment would serve as the basis for a new season of “American Crime Story.” There had also been talk that a season set in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina would as well, though it was previously stated that neither of those seasons were moving forward.

The first season of “American Crime Story” followed the principal players in the O.J. Simpson trial, while Season 2 detailed the death of Gianni Versace at the hands of spree killer Andrew Cunanan. Season 1 ultimately received 22 Emmy nominations, winning nine, while Season 2 received 19 Emmy nominations, winning seven.

More TV

  • 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Will Not

    'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Will Not Air Before 2020 Election

    “Impeachment: American Crime Story” is not going to start airing on FX ahead of the 2020 Presidential election as originally planned. FX chairman John Landgraf made the announcement Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Landgraf said that Ryan Murphy is currently directing a feature film and will be unavailable to begin production [...]

  • Michael Ellenberg

    'Morning Show' Exec Producer on Moving From Programming to Building Production Banner

    Four years ago, Michael Ellenberg faced a crossroads. He knew how to be a TV programming executive, after spending five years at HBO working on shows such as “True Detective,” “Westworld” and “Big Little Lies.” He knew how to be a producer, after working earlier in his career for Scott Rudin and Ridley Scott. What [...]

  • Bob Ward Walk of Fame Honor

    Holy Hollywood Star, Batman: Burt Ward Talks Road to Walk of Fame Honor

    Batman’s crimefighting sidekick Robin was famously excitable, with all his “Holy Fill-in-the-Blank” exclamations during the three-season run of the enduringly popular 1960s “Batman” series. But actor Burt Ward learned early on to take the inevitable highs and lows of showbiz career in stride — and that includes a decades-long wait for a star on the [...]

  • OWN Taps Robyn Lattaker-Johnson as Head

    OWN Taps Robyn Lattaker-Johnson as Head of Unscripted Development, Programming

    The Oprah Winfrey Network has appointed Robyn Lattaker-Johnson as its new head of unscripted development, programming and specials. In her new role, Lattaker-Johnson will focus on developing unscripted programs for the network’s core African-American female audience, reporting to OWN president Tina Perry. She is taking over the role from Jon Sinclair, who left the company [...]

  • AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984 -- Pictured:

    FX Renews 'American Horror Story' Through Season 13

    “American Horror Story” has been renewed for three more seasons, taking the franchise to Season 13, FX announced Thursday. “Ryan [Murphy] and Brad [Falchuk] are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with ‘American Horror Story’ and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” said John [...]

  • Kathryn Busby

    Kathryn Busby Tapped to Head Sony Pictures' TriStar Television

    Former TNT/TBS and Gemstone Studios exec Kathryn Busby has been named executive vice president of TriStar Television, a division of Sony Pictures Television. “Whether at SPT’s networks or our boutique production label, Kathryn has had a strong track record of developing original series in an innovative way. Kathryn’s creativity and passion for the artist are [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad