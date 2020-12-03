Imogen Poots Joins Amazon Series ‘Outer Range’

Imogen Poots has been cast in the upcoming Amazon drama series “Outer Range,” Variety has learned.

She joins previously announced series lead Josh Brolin as well as Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, and Tom Pelphrey. The series centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. Poots will portray Autumn, an itinerant woman who charms the Abbotts enough to let her camp on their land. A seeker of cosmic truths with a checkered past, she lives without regrets and embraces the unknown with reckless abandon.

This will mark the latest television role of Poots’ career. She previously appeared in the HBO miniseries “I Know This Much Is True” as well as the Showtime series “Roadies.” She is primarily known for her film work, having starred in films like “Black Christmas,” “Vivarium,” “The Art of Self-Defense,” “Green Room,” “Knight of Cups,” and the upcoming drama “The Father.”

She is repped by CAA, Management 360, Hamilton Hodell, and attorney David Krintzman.

Brian Watkins created “Outer Range” and serves as executive producer. Brolin, Zev Borow, Heather Rae, and Plan B Entertainment also executive produce for Amazon Studios. The series falls under Plan B’s overall deal with Amazon.

As part of the overall deal between the two, Plan B also has Barry Jenkins’ adaption of the novel “The Underground Railroad” set up at the streamer, as well as a series based on Brian K. Vaughan’s best-selling graphic novel “Paper Girls” in the works with Amazon Studios and Legendary Television.