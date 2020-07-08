IMG Strikes Deal to Serve as Licensing Agent for ‘Rocket League’ Game

IMG will serve as global licensing representative for the popular ‘Rocket League’ video game franchise, part of the portfolio of game developer Psyonix.

Under terms of the multi-year partnership, which coincides with the game’s fifth anniversary, IMG will look to bring consumer products based on the game concept to market. Categories being targeted initially are apparel, toys, collectibles, accessories and innovative and creatively rich brand collaborations.

“During a time of remarkable esports industry growth, ‘Rocket League’ is one of the most popular games in the world. Rocket League’s combination of cars, adrenaline-fueled game play, competition, music and customization gives us the perfect scope to build a creative and fun licensing programme that fans will love,” said Matthew Primack, senior vice president of licensing at IMG. “We are looking forward to tapping into new territories and expanding the game’s global footprint through consumer products and collaborations.”

“Rocket League” has been described as “soccer, except with cars. As many as eight players can play for two teams that use rocket-powered vehicles to drive a ball into an opponent’s goal. The game was first released in 2015. Psyonix also makes “Gears of War,” “Mass Effect 3,” and “XCOM: Enemy Unknown.”