‘I’m Sorry’ Canceled At truTV Despite Season 3 Renewal

truTV has canceled the comedy series “I’m Sorry,” Variety has learned. The news comes despite the fact that the show was renewed for a third season last June. Production on the show’s third season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to circumstances created by COVID, we unfortunately cannot move forward with production on the third season of I’m Sorry,'” a truTV spokesperson said in a statement. “We admire Andrea Savage’s irreverent voice and fresh take on parenthood and are so proud of the show she and her cast and crew created. She was a great partner for many years and we truly wish everyone well.”

The series followed confident comedy writer, wife and mom Andrea (played by series creator Andrea Savage), who comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations. The series also starred Tom Everett Scott, Olive Petrucci, Kathy Baker, and Martin Mull.

Savage executive produced along with Joey Slamon, A24’s Ravi Nandan, Gloria Sanchez’s Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, and Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.

truTV’s remaining programming lineup includes “Impractical Jokers,” “Tacoma FD,” “The Carbonaro Effect,” “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” and “Adam Ruins Everything.”

“I’m Sorry” is now the latest series to fall victim to the pandemic. Last week, it was announced that Netflix had pulled the plug on both “The Society” and “I’m Not Okay With This” due to budgetary issues surrounding increased health and safety costs. Both shows had been renewed for second seasons.

News of the cancellation also comes as WarnerMedia seeks to solidify its position in the streaming wars. Earlier this month, the company underwent a major reorganization that saw HBO Programming president Casey Bloys take over programming for HBO Max and the linear networks TNT, TBS, and truTV from Kevin Reilly.