TV Ratings: Fox’s ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ Ties ‘American Idol’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

CREDIT: Fox

Fox’s “iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” which saw Elton John lead a whole chorus of famous singers in calling for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, tied “American Idol” for first place in the Sunday night TV ratings race.

The concert, which featured the Backstreet Boys, Alicia Keys and Mariah Carey, scored a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.6 million total viewers, far more than Fox usually scores in the 9 p.m. time slot on Sunday nights. The network aired only reruns leading up to the concert, with a “Simpsons” replay scoring a 0.5 and a “Duncanville” replay a 0.6.

American Idol” also posted a 1.3 rating, but drew a substantially larger audience of 7.3 million. Those figures represent a slight tick down from last week’s 1.4 rating and 7.7 million viewers. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” provided a solid lead-in to “Idol,” scoring a 1.1 rating and 6.5 million pairs of eyeballs. A “Rookie” replay rounded off the night for the Disney-owned network with a 0.5.

More to come..

