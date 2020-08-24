What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘I May Destroy You’ Season Finale

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety's TV team combs through the week's schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them.

This week, “Love Island” returns and “I May Destroy You” season 1 comes to an end.

“Love Island,” CBS, Monday, 8 p.m.

The U.S. version of “Love Island” is back for a second this week, with plenty of love, but less island. This season is being shot and produced out of a rooftop villa in Las Vegas due to coronavirus production limitations. Still, expect there to be plenty of coupling, uncoupling and drama as another group of singles seek to find their special someone.

“I May Destroy You,” HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.

After 12 episodes, the first season of Michaela Coel’s groundbreaking drama closes out with an episode that will rock viewers to their core. In an interview with Variety, Coel talked about how the show, and the finale in particular, deal with trauma and its lasting effects on people.

“Selena + Chef,” HBO Max, Thursday

What’s Selena Gomez been up to in quarantine? The answer is learning how to cook, with mixed results. In each episode of this quarantine cookalong series, Gomez will be joined remotely by a different master chef and together they will tackle cuisines of every variety, share invaluable tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients.

“Love Fraud,” Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.

This four-part documentary series follows a con-man on the run and the dynamic women determined to put him behind bars. It will take viewers on a bizarre, engrossing ride through the twisted mind of a criminal and the chaos he leaves in his wake.