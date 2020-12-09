‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Series at Amazon Taps Craig Macneill to Direct Pilot (EXCLUSIVE)

Craig Macneill has signed on to direct and executive produce the pilot for the upcoming “I Know What You Did Last Summer” series at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively.

Macneill made his feature directorial debut in 2015 with “The Boy,” which was loosely based on the novel “Miss Corpus” by Clay McLeod Chapman and premiered at the SXSW Film Festival that same year. Macneill also served as co-writer on the film in addition to directing. His next feature was the psychological thriller “Lizzie” in 2018, which starred Chloe Sevigny as notorious murderer Lizzie Borden. On the television side, Macneill is directing episodes of the upcoming Amazon series “Them: Covenant” and has previously directed episodes of shows like “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “Castle Rock,” and the “Twilight Zone” reboot.

He is repped by CAA, Grandview, and Myman Greenspan.

The “I Know What You Did Last Summer Show” was officially ordered to series at Amazon back in October, while development on the series was first reported back in 2019. The YA series is described as a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film. In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night. Like the film, the project is based on the 1973 novel of the same name by Lois Duncan.

Sara Goodman will write and executive produce. Along with Macneill, Shay Hatten, Erik Feig, Original Film’s Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty, and Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear will also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television will co-produce with Amazon Studios.