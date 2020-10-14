‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Series Adaptation Ordered at Amazon

Amazon has given a series order to their planned adaptation of the horror film “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” Variety has learned.

Development of the series was first reported last year. The YA series is described as a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film. In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night. Like the film, the project is based on the 1973 novel of the same name by Lois Duncan.

“The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan favorite film.”

Sara Goodman will write and executive produce. Shay Hatten, Original Film’s Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty, and Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear will also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television will serve as the studio.

“We are thrilled to have ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios,” said Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “Neal Moritz and Original Films’ development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller.”

This marks the latest YA series to get picked up at Amazon. The streamer previously gave out series orders to the YA dramas “The Wilds” and “Panic,” with other such shows currently in development.