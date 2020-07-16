‘Hurt Locker’ Writer Mark Boal Sets Thriller Series ‘Echo 3’ at Apple

Apple has ordered an action-thriller series from Mark Boal straight to series, Variety has learned.

The 10-episode series is titled “Echo 3,” based on the Israeli series “When Heroes Fly” created by Omri Givon and based on the novel of the same name by Amir Gutfreund.

In the series, Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a drama set against the backdrop of a secret war.

The series will be shot with both English and Spanish dialogue. Boal will serve as co-showrunner alongside Jason Horwitch, with both executive producing. Peter Traugott of Keshet Studios will executive produce as well along with Givon, Stan Wlodkowski, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir of Keshet Media Group, Alon Shtruzman of Keshet International, and Karni Ziv of Keshet Broadcasting. Apple and Keshet Studios will produce.

Boal won two Academy Awards for the Iraq war drama “The Hurt Locker” — one for best original screenplay and another for his work as producer when the film won best picture. He was nominated in the same two categories for “Zero Dark Thirty” in 2013. His other film credits include “In the Valley of Elah,” “Detroit,” and “Triple Frontier.”

“Echo 3” is now the second series order for an adaptation of a Keshet show at Apple. It was announced back in March that Uma Thurman will star in the Apple series “Suspicion,” based on the Keshet series “False Flag.”

Other Apple international shows include “Pachinko,” based on the Min Jin Lee novel of the same name, “Shantaram” starring Charlie Hunnam and based on the Gregory David Robert novel of the same name, “Slow Horses” starring Gary Oldman,” and “Masters of the Air” from Amblin Television and Playtone.