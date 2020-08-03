‘Hunters’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

“Hunters” has been renewed for a second season at Amazon, Variety has learned.

The series was created by David Weil, who also serves as executive producer and co-showrunner along with Nikki Toscano. Jordan Peele also executive produces along with Win Rosenfeld under their Monkeypaw Productions banner. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and is also an executive producer. Nelson McCormick executive produces along with Sonar Entertainment’s David Ellender. Amazon Studios produces along with Monkeypaw and Sonar.

“Hunters” follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States. The first season debuted on Feb. 21.

“With ‘Hunters,’ David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, “We are thrilled that David, Jordan and the ‘Hunters’ will be back with us for more.”

The first season starred Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin.

“I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters,” said Weil. “Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world.”