×

‘Hunters’ Pilot Director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon on Scope of Series: ‘I Want Everything to Feel Like It Should Screen on the Cinerama Dome’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, director/executive producer of the Amazon Prime Video series "Hunters," poses at the premiere of the show at the Directors Guild of America, in Los AngelesWorld Premiere of "Hunters", Los Angeles, USA - 19 Feb 2020
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Alfonso Gomez-Rejon ultimately decided to join Amazon Prime Video’s new drama “Hunters” as an executive producer and pilot director because of a personal connection to the material.

“I got a letter from David [Weil, the series creator] and I was really moved by that. The letter told me stories of his grandmother and how personal this story was to him. It was a beautiful script and was also very personal to me because it’s a story that belongs to anyone that feels like ‘an other,'” Gomez-Rejon tells Variety. The story of “immigrants in existence and justice,” he continues, “is a world that is very close to me because I’m from the Mexican border. He and I talked about the plight of the outsider and discovering their place in the world, or a world they could create that becomes a place of their own.”

Premiering Feb. 21 on Amazon, “Hunters” is set in the 1970s and follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in New York City who discover hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. and set out on a bloody quest to bring them to justice. The series, created by Weil and produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Prods., has seen a full-tilt marketing push from Amazon, including a big spot during the recent Super Bowl.

After coming up under Ryan Murphy, working on such TV shows as “Glee” and “American Horror Story: Coven” (which earned him an Emmy nomination), Gomez-Rejon moved into feature films working on such critically acclaimed dramas as “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” and “The Current War.” Prior to “Hunters,” his most recent small-screen credit was Netflix’s “Chambers,” on which he was also an executive producer and directed two episodes.

“Hunters” made Gomez-Rejon want to continue his career in television because of its universal themes of “the human capacity of evil and ultimate goodness of man.” Ultimately, he says, he is “drawn to stories of unlikely heroes.”

Once onboard, he helped in assembling a below-the line team that includes costume designer John Dunn, production designer Curt Beech, editor John Petaja and cinematographer Frederick Elmes. “It’s really hard to talk about the pilot without talking about my DP Fred Elmes, because ‘Blue Velvet’ changed my DNA. I’ve known about him forever, the fact that he was available and interested was great. Some of the highlights included meeting with Fred for weeks to go over every shot until we found the truth that could become the template for the pilot,” he says.

The goal was to make “Hunters” feel as cinematic as possible, which in part accomplished by the 90-minute, feature film length running time of the pilot.

“I want everything to be screened at the Cinerama Dome, so I’m always approaching everything asking, “Is it worthy of the big screen?” Gomez-Rejon says. “The scope felt appropriate to the story because it is so big and has a larger then life quality to it along with that sweeping look. It has to have that feel so that when the shift happens in the tone and the reveal in the first episode, it suddenly goes into this other genre. I had a lot of visual research and shared that with every department to make sure we were all on the same page.”

Additionally, the cast, which includes the legendary Al Pacino in his first-ever TV series regular role, as well as Logan Lerman, Lena Olin and Carol Kane, adds to that large scope feel.

“Dan Fogelman, who produced ‘Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,’ helped facilitate an introduction with Al because they worked together on Dan’s film ‘Danny Collins,’ Gomez-Rejon says. Getting to know the Oscar and Emmy winner ahead of production helped, and Gomez-Rejon shares that he, Weil and co-showrunner Nikki Toscano had many conversations with Pacino about the role and the show. “It continues on weekend rehearsals at hotels so that by the time we get to set, there is this familiarity between one another. I was most impressed by Al’s humility, intuition and empathy. And I felt privileged to be witness to his process — which will always be a mystery — and am grateful that he trusted me.”

 

More TV

  • ABC Orders Comedy Pilot From 'Splitting

    ABC Orders Single-Cam Comedy Pilot From 'Splitting Up Together' Creator

    ABC has made a late addition to its pilot slate with the pick up of a single-camera comedy from Emily Kapnek. The untitled project is described as a love story with a twist centering on New York City teenager Lennon Cochrane, whose life is turned upside down when she stumbles on a family secret. Lennon [...]

  • Emmy FYC Season to Kick Off

    Emmy FYC Season to Kick Off With a Michael Sheen/Lizzy Caplan Reunion

    Brace yourself — Emmy campaign season gets underway next weekend, starting with a unique For Your Consideration double bill for Fox’s “Prodigal Son” and Hulu’s “Castle Rock” on Saturday, Feb. 29. Warner Bros. TV is behind the event, which will pair “Prodigal Son” star Michael Sheen and “Castle Rock” star Lizzy Caplan on the same [...]

  • Democratic Presidential Candidates, former New York

    Ninth Democratic Debate Draws Record 19.7 Million Viewers

    The ninth Democratic debate of this election cycle, which saw candidates tear into former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg in his first appearance, was the most-watched ever, drawing just under 20 million total viewers. Wednesday night’s feisty affair, which aired across MSNBC and NBC News, comfortably beat the previous record of 18 million viewers [...]

  • steven universe

    'Steven Universe' Sets Final 10 Episodes on Cartoon Network

    The “Steven Universe” saga appears to be coming to a conclusion. The first of the final 10 episodes of the Cartoon Network original animated series will debut March 6 at 7 p.m., the cabler announced Thursday. The run will end March 27 with a four-part series finale. Though the next batch of episodes is set [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad